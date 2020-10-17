VIDEO: Fight breaks out in Georgia voting line

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Security footage shows a fight break out in a voting line in Columbus, Georgia before polls opened Tuesday morning.

Video obtained by WSAV sister station WRBL appears to show a man with a cane set up a chair near the front of a voting line in front of a woman. After a few moments, the two appear to be arguing. Then, a physical altercation breaks out.

The video shows other voters run up and try to break up the fight.

Police were called, but no charged were filed. The two voters involved in the scuffle have not been identified.

WRBL reports this has been the only incident in line in the area since early voting began.