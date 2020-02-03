Victims of fiery GA interstate crash identified

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia authorities have identified the two people killed in a fiery road crash as the drivers of a Volkswagen Passat and a tank truck that was hauling thousands of gallons of fuel.

News agencies report that Gwinnett County police say 31-year-old Emerald Lynn of Norcross had just stopped her car after an earlier accident Saturday on Interstate 85 northwest of Atlanta.

Police say 44-year-old Yonas Worku of Snellville was unable to stop his Freightliner in time to avoid the car.

The truck overturned and exploded.

