AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has canceled the BOLO for the Jeep Compass TrailHawk they were looking for relating to the murder of Arbrie Anthony.

The 8-year-old girl was shot to death outside her family home during a drive-by shooting on January 8.

The vehicle was located Wednesday.

They said the investigation is ongoing and there is no further information at this time.

This is a developing story.

WSAV News contributed to this article.