Valdosta launches transit system after years of debate

VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) — An on-call transit system has launched in a south Georgia city, ending nearly two decades of debates over whether the city should accept federal transit funding.

The city hired contractor Via, which is using seven vehicles, including two that are accessible to people with disabilities. The vehicles are smaller than traditional buses and don’t run on fixed routes, functioning more like taxis or ride-hailing services.

Residents can call the buses through a cellphone app or by phone. Every user will get 10 free rides through June. After that, fares will be $2 a trip, with the system operating 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday.