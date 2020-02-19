Utility to pay $347,000 in Georgia coffee shop explosion

HOMERVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A gas utility and state regulators have reached a proposed $347,000 settlement stemming from a 2018 explosion that destroyed a coffee shop in rural south Georgia.

WALB-TV reports the Georgia Public Service Commission is scheduled to vote Tuesday on the deal with Atlanta Gas Light.

Regulators found the utility committed several violations before and after a gas explosion demolished The Coffee Corner in Homerville on Aug. 17, 2018.

photo: GA Department of Insurance

Three women inside the coffee shop suffered serious injuries.

Investigators found a crew installing fiber optic cable drilled into a natural gas line, and gas leaked into the business through a sewer line.

The company admits no wrongdoing.