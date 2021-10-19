Utah lab to analyze DNA evidence from Atlanta child murders

FILE – This Feb. 23, 1982 file photo shows Wayne B. Williams leaving the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta to go to court where he will continue testifying in his trial on charges of killing two black children in Atlanta. Williams was given two life sentences in connection to two of the 29 murders. A new HBO documentary “Atlanta’s Missing and Murder: The Lost Children” will take a deep dive into the case involving a string of murders that terrorized the city’s black community 40 years ago. With Atlanta’s mayor pushing to reopen in the case, the five-part series that airs Sunday will explore if Williams or anyone else was truly behind the killing spree. (AP Photo/Gary Gardiner, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says a Utah laboratory will examine DNA evidence from a string of killings committed during the 1970s and 1980s.

Bottoms tweeted that city investigators were traveling to Salt Lake City to provide the evidence to a private lab.

At least 29 Black children and young adults were killed in the city between 1979 and 1981.

Wayne Williams has long been considered the main suspect, but he’s never been charged in connection with the children’s deaths.

He was sentenced in 1982 to serve two life prison sentences for the murders of two adults.