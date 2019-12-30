US court rules suit against Atlanta police can move to trial

ATLANTA (AP) – A federal court has ruled that a lawsuit filed by a man who accused Atlanta police of slamming him to the ground and unlawfully arresting him can proceed to trial.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Sunday that a three-judge panel unanimously rejected the city of Atlanta’s request to dismiss the lawsuit filed by Corey Toole.

Toole argues he was participating in a protest following a grand jury’s decision not to indict the officer accused of shooting and killing a black teenager in Ferguson, Missouri.

Toole says he was targeted by officers for filming after they ordered protesters to clear the street.

He contends he was on the sidewalk.

Attorneys for the city didn’t comment.