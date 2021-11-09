UPDATE: Sheriff’s deputy dies from shooting days earlier

Georgia News

by: AP News

Posted: / Updated:

HOSCHTON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a Georgia sheriff’s deputy has died from a gunshot wound she received when responding to a domestic dispute.

WAGA-TV reported the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office identified the deputy as Lena Nicole Marshall.

Officials say Marshall was shot Friday night after responding to a 911 call from a home about a domestic situation.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the homeowners sought to remove a woman from their home who didn’t live there.

Investigators said when deputies arrived, the woman pulled out a gun, fired at the deputies and struck Marshall.

The sheriff’s office says the second deputy returned fire and killed the woman, Jessica Worsham.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories