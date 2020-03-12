University System of Georgia suspends classes for two weeks, including GS and Savannah State

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Classes are suspended for two weeks at all schools in the University System of Georgia (USG).

This includes Georgia Southern University and Savannah State University.

The move was to “allow time for USG institutions to test their business continuity plans and online instruction modules and for state officials to continue to assess the current situation regarding coronavirus (COVID-19) in Georgia,” the system said. Students on spring break are encouraged not to return to campus.

Students are asked to depart campus by close of business Friday, March 13. This closure will remain in effect through Sunday, March 29.