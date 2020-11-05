Unemployment claims down in US, up in Georgia

A sign posted on the locked doors of a Georgia Department of Labor office advises workers at the office are working remotely and are not available in person consultation due to coronavirus concerns, Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Norcross Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – First-time unemployment claims may be down in the United States, but they aren’t in Georgia.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Peach State has paid almost $14.8 billion in state and federal benefits.

These payments include over $1 billion in lost wages assistance payments — the latest federal stimulus program — to more than 650,000 Georgians.

There were 44,874 claims in the week ending Oct. 3, according to a report from the Georgia Department of Labor. That’s an increase of 1,348 from the week before.

Georgia is reporting that hospitality and food service are the leading drivers in unemployment claims.

The U.S. the labor department says 751,000 workers filed for benefits last week. Officials say that’s down by about 7,000 claims from the previous week.

This was the third straight week below 800,000.

The good news is Georgians with questions about their claims can now schedule online appointments.

Each appointment will be assigned a two-hour window in which a representative will call the person filing the claim. They say they have 3,000 slots available in the first two weeks.