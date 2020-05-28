Uncle and nephew sought after chase and crash killed teen

JONESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia say they’re searching for a man and his nephew who are accused of being involved in a police chase and crash that killed a teenage girl.

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that 44-year-old Rodney Harris and 28-year-old Montreaz Harris are being sought in connection to the deadly chase May 10.

News outlets report the Harrises were in a vehicle driven by someone else which led officers on a chase and then crashed into another car.

A 17-year-old girl driving the other vehicle died in the crash.

Investigators say alcohol and drugs were found in the car the Harrises were riding in.

If anyone has any knowledge of the whereabouts of either of these men, authorities ask you to contact the Fugitive Squad at 770-477-4479.