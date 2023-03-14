MEXICO/ATHENS, Ga. (WJBF) – A GoFundMe account has been started for University of Georgia student, Liza Burke.

According to the site, Burke was on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, when she complained of a headache and returned to her room to lie down.

A few hours later, her friends called the doctor because they couldn’t wake her.

She was immediately rushed to the hospital where she was diagnosed with Arteriovenous malformation (AVM) which cause her brain to hemorrhage.

“Her family and doctors are working hard to give her the best medical treatment possible,” the site reads.

Burke has reportedly been flown to the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida, where her mother lives.

So far, the GoFundMe has well surpassed its $40,000 goal. Over $127,000 have been raised from roughly 2,000 donors.