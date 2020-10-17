UGA holds in-person commencement ceremony after May postponement

Georgia News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ATHENS, Ga. (WSAV) – The University of Georgia welcomed its newest alumni on Oct. 16 after the original commencement ceremony was postponed in May due to COVID-19.

UGA says 5,697 undergraduates and 1,366 graduate students walked in the university’s ceremonies Friday. The undergraduate ceremony was held at 6:30 p.m. in Sanford Stadium.

USA alumna and Vice President for Student Affairs, Victor K. Wilson have the address. Jack Bush, a 2020 mechanical engineering graduate from Savannah, was the student speaker. Bush now works with Lockheed Martin Corporation.

Congratulations graduates!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories