UGA holds in-person commencement ceremony after May postponement

ATHENS, Ga. (WSAV) – The University of Georgia welcomed its newest alumni on Oct. 16 after the original commencement ceremony was postponed in May due to COVID-19.

UGA says 5,697 undergraduates and 1,366 graduate students walked in the university’s ceremonies Friday. The undergraduate ceremony was held at 6:30 p.m. in Sanford Stadium.

USA alumna and Vice President for Student Affairs, Victor K. Wilson have the address. Jack Bush, a 2020 mechanical engineering graduate from Savannah, was the student speaker. Bush now works with Lockheed Martin Corporation.

Congratulations graduates!