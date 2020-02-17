Uber, Lyft rides spur change in Atlanta airport parking plan

FILE – This Wednesday, June 21, 2017, file photo shows the building that houses the headquarters of Uber, in San Francisco. Uber acknowledged more than 3,000 sexual assaults occurred during U.S. Uber rides in 2018, the company said in a long-awaited safety report. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) – Atlanta airport officials say the demand for parking at the airport has declined with the rise of Uber, Lyft and other ride-hailing services.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is shelving plans to demolish and rebuild its decks at the domestic terminal.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the airport developed plans several years ago to double the size of the Terminal South and Terminal North parking decks. But airport officials eventually down-scaled those plans.

The decline in demand for airport parking has prompted airport officials to look at maintaining the existing parking decks instead of rebuilding them.