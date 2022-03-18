DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say an Uber driver in the Atlanta suburbs was killed after his SUV got stuck on a railroad crossing and was hit by a train.

Police say the crash happened Thursday morning in downtown Duluth, northeast of Atlanta.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution say officers found the driver’s Nissan Pathfinder partly down an embankment.

Police spokesman Ted Sadowski says 39-year-old Guangyun Jin was killed.

Sadowski says an Uber passenger was in the vehicle when it got stuck on the tracks.

He said the passenger saw the train coming and told the driver, “I’m out of here,” but Jin stayed behind trying to get it off the tracks.