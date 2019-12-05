U.S. Rep. Tom Graves will not seek re-election in 2020

Rep. Tom Graves, R-Ga., ranking member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government, speaks during a hearing with IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig, Tuesday, April 9, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSAV) – Thursday, U.S. Rep. Tom Graves announced in a letter to 14th District constituents that he will not seek re-election in 2020.

Graves, 49, said with his wife, Julie, near retirement and his children “suddenly adults”, he decided it was time to retire. He will finish out the rest of his term.

In the letter, Graves expressed his gratitude to his family, supporters and colleagues, and reminisced on his time in Congress.

“Looking back on my years in the Georgia House and now nearly a decade in Congress, I am filled with gratitude,” Graves said. “My record is a testament to the collective effort of many talented and special people. The opportunities afforded to me – a North Georgia country boy from a single wide trailer – were far beyond my wildest dreams.”

Graves also tweeted the announcement, calling representing Georgia an “honor that won’t be replicated” and an “incredible privilege”.

To my constituents, both past and present, thank you for your vote of confidence and trust. What an incredible privilege it has been to represent you in Congress.



You can read the full letter to my constituents here: https://t.co/6yDDbPXhsj — Tom Graves (@RepTomGraves) December 5, 2019

Graves has served in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2010. To read his full letter, CLICK HERE.