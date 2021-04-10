Two teens injured in vehicle accident in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – Two teen girls were seriously injured when their vehicle collided with another vehicle on U.S. 341 in Brunswick.

The teens were attempting to turn left onto the highway from a local McDonalds Restaurant when they collided with another vehicle, According to Georgia State Patrol Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team (SCRT) Sgt. Shane Copeland.

The impact caused the vehicle they were in to roll onto its side ejecting one of the teens.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.