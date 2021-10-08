Two men sentenced to federal prison for trafficking drugs in Coastal & South Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced two people received federal prison sentences in their roles trafficking drugs into Coastal and South Georgia.

David Hamilton Sharpe, a/k/a “David Dukkedoff,” 28, of Pembroke., received a over 24 years federal prison sentence and Jose Zepeda, 36, of Gray, received a over 19 years federal prison sentence.

Officials say both men pled guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute More than 50 Grams of Methamphetamine.

The DOJ says Sharpe and Zepeda were among 35 defendants indicted as part of Operation Stranded Bandit.

Investigators say Sharpe, a member of the Ghost Face Gangsters criminal street gang, was serving time in state prison during the three years of the investigation and used contraband cell phones to direct shipments of methamphetamine from the Atlanta area and into the Southern District.

Just one month after his release from state prison, agents arrested Sharpe in Bryan County after authorities found him in possession of a large quantity of methamphetamine and multiple firearms.

The DOJ says agents arrested Zepeda in Jones County, Ga., along with others in June 2019.

Investigators say Zepeda was delivering four pounds of methamphetamine.

Of the 35 defendants charged in Operation Stranded Bandit, at least 26 have entered guilty pleas with 17 of them sentenced to prison.

Nine defendants await trial.