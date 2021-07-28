Two men arrested in slaying of two teens

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Two men have been arrested in the June murder of two teens at an apartment complex in Columbus, Georgia.

According to Columbus Police, Homer Upshaw, 26, and Terrance Upshaw, 29, have been arrested in connection to the deadly shootings that happened on June 14 at the apartment complex located in the 3400 block of 8th Avenue.

Both men were taken into custody by United States Marshals on July 26.

(Homer Upshaw)

Police say both Jesse Ransom, 17 and Saiveon Pugh, 18, were killed in the shooting. According to police, two other people were injured in the shooting.

(Terrance Upshaw)

Homer Upshaw has been charged with Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Trafficking in Cocaine, Illegal Drugs, and Marijuana.

Terrance Upshaw has been charged with Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Firearm or Knife during commission of a crime.

Both men are scheduled to be in Recorder’s Court on July 28 at 2:00 p.m.