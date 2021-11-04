Two dead, one arrested in Columbia Co. crash involving pickup truck, 18-wheeler

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies are at the scene of a fatal accident on I-20 Westbound at the 178 mile marker.

A pickup truck reportedly rear ended an 18-wheeler. The driver of the pick up truck, 36-year-old James Henry Whitaker, was reportedly under the influence of drugs.

The Columbia County Coroner’s Office tells us the accident claimed the lives of two people.

Their names have not been released, but we do know one victim is from Florida and the other from North Carolina.

Whitaker was booked into Columbia County Detention Center late Tuesday night and is being charged with two cases of Homicide by Vehicle, Following Too Closely, Driving While License Suspended or Revoked, and Driving Under Influence of Drugs.

Georgia State Patrol is continuing the investigation.