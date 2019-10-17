Twin babies delivered by twin nurses at Georgia hospital

ATHENS, Ga. (CNN) – Last month at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, identical twins were welcomed into the world… by identical twin nurses.

Completely by chance, twin nurses Tori Howard and Tara Drinkard helped deliver Addison and Emma Williams.

The babies’ father, Brannan Williams, said he was super nervous going into the delivery room, but when he heard there would be twin nurses assisting with the birth, it relaxed him a bit.

The baby girls are doing well and are scheduled to go home Thursday.

Their mother, Rebecca, also works at the hospital, so Williams said he is sure they will all keep in touch.