WATCH: Installation of Archbishop Gregory in Atlanta

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Mass of Installation was held Wednesday for Archbishop Gregory Hartmayer.

In March, he was named as the new leader of the Catholic Church in Atlanta by Pope Francis.

With respect to social distancing guidelines, the service was held in front of empty pews, streamed online by the EWTN and Catholic Television Networks.

Hartmayer, 68, replaces Archbishop Wilton Gregory, who took over as head of the church in Washington, D.C. in the aftermath of the 2018 explosion of the sex abuse and cover-up scandal.

Hartmayer, a Conventual Franciscan, had been bishop of Savannah from 2011 until this year.

“I believe I am leaving Savannah a better person, a better priest and a better bishop because the people taught me so much of what it means to be a disciple of Christ,” he said Wednesday.