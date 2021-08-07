Trump-linked Georgia lawmaker to run for lieutenant governor

FILE – Georgia state Sen. Senator Burt Jones, a Jackson Republican, speaks to a Senate committee in Atlanta, in this March 3, 2020, file photo. Jones filed paperwork Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, to campaign for lieutenant governor in 2022, launching another Republican candidacy that will be closely tied to denying Donald Trump’s 2020 loss of Georgia’s 16 electoral votes. (Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — State Sen. Burt Jones has filed to run for lieutenant governor in Georgia.

He’s launching another Republican candidacy that will be closely tied to denying Donald Trump’s 2020 loss of Georgia’s 16 electoral votes. The Jackson resident filed state campaign finance paperwork Friday after flirting with the bid for months.

Jones faces a powerful and well-funded opponent for the Republican nomination, state Senate President Pro Tem Butch Miller of Gainesville. The office will be open in 2022 because Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan isn’t seeking a second term.

Trump last month put out a statement disavowing Miller and inviting other Republicans to run for lieutenant governor