Trump, Harris campaign in Georgia ahead of Election Day

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSAV) – Senator Kamala Harris and President Donald Trump both visited Georgia on Sunday, two days before Election Day.

Harris campaigned in Gwinnett County for Democrats, while Trump campaigned in Rome to secure the Republican vote.

The visits show just how crucial Georgia is in the 2020 election. With 16 electoral votes up for grabs, and two highly contested Senate races, Georgia is in play.

Harris outlined what a Biden presidency could mean for Americans, including a high minimum wage, better healthcare, and racial equality.

Meanwhile, Trump rallied supporters with discussion about the economy and the prosperity his presidency would bring America for the next four years.

Both candidates encouraged Georgians to get out and vote this week.

On Monday, Former President Barack Obama is expected to campaign in Atlanta with Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff. Ossoff and Senator David Perdue were supposed to debate Sunday night, but the event was cancelled. Perdue joined Trump in Rome Sunday instead.