Trump backs Jones in Georgia, renews support for Walker

FILE – In this May 29, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump, left, and his daughter Ivanka Trump, right, watch as former football player Herschel Walker, center, throws a football during White House Sports and Fitness Day on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. On Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, Walker filed paperwork to enter the U.S. Senate race in Georgia after months of speculation, joining other Republicans seeking to unseat Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is putting his thumb on the scale of Georgia Republican politics again.

Trump on Thursday, endorsed state Sen. Burt Jones in the GOP primary for lieutenant governor and reiterated his support for newly declared U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker.

The move underlines a developing Trump slate in the 2022 primary even as some Republicans line up behind other candidates.

Neither endorsement is a surprise.

Trump publicly encouraged Walker to enter the race.

He earlier attacked Black’s top GOP rival, Senate President Pro Tem Butch Miller of Gainesville, for not doing enough to try to overturn President Joe Biden’s November victory in Georgia.