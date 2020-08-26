Trolls ‘Zoom bomb’ GA Senate candidate with racial slurs, Nazi symbols during town hall

HALL COUNTY, Ga. (CNN) – A group of internet trolls Zoom-bombed a U.S. Senate candidate’s online town hall meeting in an incident full of racism, hatred and obscenity.

The Zoom bombing happened Monday during a meeting between U.S. Senate candidate Raphael Warnock and Hall County democrats.

“It was so fast. And so in your face, you know, you’re trying to stop it and figure out what’s happening that it was really overwhelming,” Leigh Miller of the Hall County Democratic Party said.

Miller says the Zoom bombing started slowly, but then intensified with more slurs, Nazi symbolism, and pornographic images, just as Warnock started to talk.

“This wasn’t just one troll bombing Zoom,” Miller said. “This was a coordinated attack. This took some knowledge, you know, of technology of where the Reverend was going to speak, of how things work.”

“Yeah, I’d heard about it, but I had not experienced it on Zoom,” Warnock said.

Warnock says he was most concerned about the impact the attack may have had one the people he was trying to talk to.

One of Warnock’s GOP rivals, Doug Collins, was quick to condemn the Zoom bombing. He said people should instead focus on the issues and said, “that kind of stuff is dumb, sick and not at all right.”

Warnock says the incident will not deter his campaign.

“And as ugly as this incident is, it just reminds us of how much more work we have to do,” Warnock said.

The Hall County Democratic Party says it will boost security at future virtual meetings. They plan to require people to complete some security checks before being let it.