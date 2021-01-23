Trees to pay tribute to the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis

U.S. Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) listens during a news conference September 25, 2017 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

ATLANTA (AP) — Hundreds of blooming trees will be planted in an Atlanta park in a tribute to the late Congressman John Lewis.

The Freedom Park Conservancy said Thursday that volunteers will plant 300 blooming trees, colorful flowering shrubs and fields of daffodils in Freedom Park in a phased project that will take several years to complete.

WSB-TV reports volunteers can sign up to help with the project’s first phase set to begin Feb. 19-21.

The blooming trees in Freedom Park, the largest linear park in Atlanta, will link John Lewis Plaza, The Carter Center and The King Center.