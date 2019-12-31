Trapped woman dies after large tree falls onto Atlanta home

ATLANTA (AP) – Atlanta Fire Rescue has confirmed that a woman died when a tree fell onto her home and trapped her inside.

The agency announced Tuesday that the elderly woman was pronounced dead before 7 a.m.

Firefighters said she was the only person inside of the home.

The agency added that crews worked for more than two hours to rescue her from a bedroom she was believed to be stuck inside, but were unable to save her.

The victim wasn’t immediately identified.

1 elderly female found deceased as a result of large tree down on a 2 story home on Ridgemore Rd NW. Firefighters worked for the past 2 hours to reach the victim who was possibly in a bedroom when the tree came down. #AFRD pic.twitter.com/XkJWZMxmKQ — Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) December 31, 2019

Photos from the scene show a large tree tipped over onto the roof and protruding through the home, heavily damaging it.