Trapped woman dies after large tree falls onto Atlanta home

by: AP News

photo: Atlanta Fire Rescue

ATLANTA (AP) – Atlanta Fire Rescue has confirmed that a woman died when a tree fell onto her home and trapped her inside.

The agency announced Tuesday that the elderly woman was pronounced dead before 7 a.m.

Firefighters said she was the only person inside of the home.

The agency added that crews worked for more than two hours to rescue her from a bedroom she was believed to be stuck inside, but were unable to save her.

The victim wasn’t immediately identified.

Photos from the scene show a large tree tipped over onto the roof and protruding through the home, heavily damaging it.

