Traffic stop leads to arrest of three men connected to murder investigation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Three men were arrested in Grovetown Monday following a traffic stop in the parking lot of a Jiffy Lube on Wrightsboro Rd. The traffic stop was made in reference to an ongoing Richmond County murder investigation.

The Grovetown Police Department assisted the U.S. Marshal Service and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office with the traffic stop.

After searching the vehicle, deputies found multiple firearms and several dozen stolen financial transaction cards. Narcotics, drug paraphernalia and a large amount of cash were found in the vehicle as well.

Grovetown Police Department investigators secured warrants for the three following men:

21-year-old Antione Rodrigues Redfield : Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

25-year-old Devonte Juanye McNeil : Financial Transaction Card Theft

20-year-old Henri Ramone Beach : Financial Transaction Card Theft

Additional firearms and narcotics charges are forth-coming. The charges above are a result of the traffic stop only.

Any questions regarding the on-going Murder investigation should be directed to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone having information regarding the investigation is encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 706-821-1020.