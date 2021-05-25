Top Georgia Senate Republican Miller to run for Lt. governor

FILE – In this Jan. 11, 2021 file photo, Georgia State Senator Butch Miller speaks on the legislative session’s first day on , in Atlanta. The most powerful Republican in Georgia’s state Senate will seek the presiding role of lieutenant governor. Miller said on Tuesday, May 25, he will seek the GOP nomination for the statewide post in 2022.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — The most powerful Republican in Georgia’s state Senate will seek the presiding role of lieutenant governor.

Butch Miller of Gainesville announced Tuesday that he’ll seek next year’s GOP nomination for the statewide post. Miller has been Senate president pro tem, a leader elected by the chamber’s Republican majority.

Incumbent Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan is on the other side of the GOP divide, leaving office to try to remake the party without Trump at its center.

Democratic state House members Erick Allen and Derrick Jackson are running for lieutenant governor as well, as is Republican activist Jeanne Seaver of Savannah.