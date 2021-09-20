Toddler drowns in Lake Hartwell Sunday

STEPHENS COUNTY, Ga. (WSPA) – A 19-month-old toddler died Sunday after drowning in Lake Hartwell, the Stephens County Coroner’s Office said.

According to a release from Coroner Christ Stephens, their office was contacted about a drowning at Lake Hartwell near Ridgemore Circle around 1:34 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Several agencies from both Stephens County and Oconee County responded.

Stephens said the body was recovered at 3:24 p.m. The victim was identified as 19-month-old Charlotte Elizabeth Scott. An autopsy will be performed at the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Atlanta.

The Stephens County Coroner’s Office and Stephens County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

