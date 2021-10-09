Tickets to see Obama portraits in Atlanta to go on sale

Former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle arrive for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol for President-elect Joe Biden in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)

ATLANTA (AP) — Tickets will soon be available for people who want to see portraits of former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama in Atlanta.

The High Museum of Art is set to host the portraits as part of a five-city tour organized by the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery. “The Obama Portraits Tour” will be at the High from Jan. 14 through March 20.

The portrait of the former president was painted by Kehinde Wiley, and the portrait of Michelle Obama was painted by Amy Sherald.