Thousands of heroes and villains take over Atlanta for Dragon Con 2019

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSB-TV) – Atlanta is hosting Dragon Con 2019 this Labor Day weekend, attracting thousands.

This is the annual costume convention’s 33rd year celebrating so called “geek culture”. The event attracted 85,000 attendees this year and had $80 million worth of economic impact.

Characters from everything from Star Trek and Star Wars to Marvel and DC Comics can be found at Dragon Con.

The convention spreads across five hotels in Downtown Atlanta, and organizers say it attracts this many fans every single year.