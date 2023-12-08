(NEXSTAR) — When you think of the “heart” of Georgia, what area comes to mind? Is it the capital, Atlanta, or maybe further south, like Savannah? Or maybe you like to look at the center of the state, like Macon.

If you guessed the capital, you’re pretty close.

Since the first census in 1790, the U.S. Census Bureau has been calculating the “center of population” in the country. This is a point where an imaginary, flat, weightless, and rigid map of the U.S. would balance perfectly if everyone were of identical weight. It is the average location of where people in the U.S. live, according to the Census Bureau.

Data from the 2020 census found Hartville, Missouri, is the “heart” of America. Since 1980, Missouri towns have been the population centers, but the first-ever center in 1790 was in Maryland, just east of Baltimore.

In addition to calculating the center of population for the U.S., the Census Bureau is also able to calculate the “heart” of each state, including Georgia.

Based on the most recent census, Georgia’s center of population is located at 33° 24′ 38″ N 83° 53′ 28″ W. That falls on the corner of State Route 162 and Hammock Drive about three miles northeast of Worthville.

You can see that spot on the interactive map below:

About 5,600 people call Worthville home, according to the 2020 census.

Georgia’s first population center was in a wooded area near Hitchiti Experimental Forest, about a mile north of State Route 18. In the decades after, the center point traveled south toward Macon, only to start moving north in 1930.

Since then, the population center has followed U.S. Route 23 north, moving past Flovilla, then north of Worthville where it is today.

This is the furthest north Georgia’s population center has ever been.

You can view the progress of that point in the interactive map below:

It’s too soon to tell where Georgia’s next population center will be in 2030, though it will likely shift again.