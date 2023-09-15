SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The southern staple “Georgia On My Mind” has been the official state song for the Peach State since 1979.

It was originally written for a Broadway musical by Hoagy Carmichael and Stuart Gorrell in 1930.

In the musical, the song conveys the feelings of a man yearning for the woman he loves who is far away in Georgia.

In 1960, Ray Charles recorded his own rendition of the song to pay tribute to his home state.

Years later, in 1993, the song was added to the Grammy Hall of Fame and in 2002 to the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry.

The Lyrics

“Georgia, Georgia,

The whole day through,

Just an old, sweet song,

Keeps Georgia on my mind,

I said a-Georgia, Georgia,

A song of you,

Comes as sweet and clear,

As moonlight through the pines,“

Here Charles calls his home and starts to remember all the things he loves and misses.



“Other arms a-reach out to me

Other eyes smile tenderly

Still, in the peaceful dreams, I see

The road leads back to you,“

Charles feels the nostalgia of home calling to him as his heart reaches out for Georgia.



“I said, Georgia, oh, Georgia,

No peace I find, (No peace I find),

Just an old, sweet song,

Keeps Georgia on my mind.“