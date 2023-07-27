GEORGIA (WJBF) – The Georgia Hi-Lo Trail will be a miles-long path, mainly created for biking, that will connect Athens to Savannah.

In the Coastal Empire, the trail will pass through Statesboro and Guyton before ending in the Hostess City.

According to their website, the trail will be a 250-mile paved, road-separated path through small Georgia towns and counties including Hancock, Washington, Johnson, and Emanuel counties.

Each county is holding meetings to inform residents of what to expect. Just click on the highlighted counties above for more information.

The Georgia Hi-Lo Trail website also mentions several fundraisers to help pay for the path. Find out how you can participate by clicking here.