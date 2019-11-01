The Latest: Georgia gov says health plan creates ‘stability’

ATLANTA (AP) — Republican Gov. Brian Kemp says his newly unveiled plan to overhaul Georgia’s health insurance market will give “more stability and predictability” to Georgia families.
The proposal was released at a Thursday news conference. It aims to reduce premiums for residents who buy health insurance under the Affordable Care Act, President Barack Obama’s signature health law.
It would also mean residents bypass Healthcare.gov and sign up for insurance directly through an insurance provider or broker website.
Kemp’s plan could eventually provide subsidies for cheaper coverage that doesn’t include all of the benefits required by the ACA.
If the plan is approved by the federal government, Kemp says “hundreds of thousands of Georgia families will see a reduction in their premiums.”
Kemp ended the news conference without taking questions.