SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Coca-Cola Company today announced a $1 million donation to the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) Foundation for its system’s Commercial Truck Driving Program.

Alfredo Rivera, President of the Coca-Cola Company’s North America Operating unit said, “As residents and businesses across the state work to recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever to invest in our communities and provide opportunities that will improve the lives of our fellow Georgians. We are proud of our Georgia roots and will continue to do our part to keep Georgia strong.”

The $1 million investment marks The Coca-Cola Company’s latest effort to help facilitate Georgia’s economic development and support critical job training and opportunities across its home state. By creating 11 new full-time instructor roles and two part-time instructor roles, the investment supports TCSG’s greatest need, recruiting and retaining talented trainers.

“We are grateful for our partnership with the Coca-Cola Company and Coca-Cola UNITED and look forward to leveraging this investment to attract more best-in-class trainers who are the foundation of our program,” Greg Dozier, Commissioner of Technical College System of Georgia said.

In addition to the support of TCSG, the donation supplements the $8.32 million of support from the Governors Emergence Education Relief Fund that will provide facility upgrades, with the goal of doubling the enrollment of commercial drivers across Georgia from 1,705 to 3,410 in 2023.

Lastly, this investment aims to ensure more drivers are in the pipeline to help fill trucking industry jobs with local Coca-Cola bottler Coca-Cola UNITED and other businesses across the state.

The Coca-Cola Company, alongside Coca-Cola UNITED, has generated a positive economic impact in Georgia for more than 135 years.

To raise awareness of TCSG’s Commercial Truck Driving Program and related career

opportunities, The Coca-Cola Company is rolling out the “Delivering the Future: The

Coca-Cola System & Technical College System of Georgia Truck Tour.”

The Coca-Cola truck will make stops in five communities across the state, Savannah, Athens, Vidalia, Macon and Tifton. It will be in Savannah on Wednesday, May 25.

For information about the Technical College System of Georgia, click or tap here.

Information about Coca-Bottling Company United, Inc. can be found here.