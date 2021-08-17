Test scores fall in Georgia schools after pandemic year

ATLANTA (AP) — Test scores fell for Georgia students last year in the wake of the pandemic, amid questions about what the scores mean with few students taking the standardized tests in some districts.

State officials say they believe the scores would have been worse if the missing students had also taken the tests.

They de-emphasize the weight they’re putting on the scores considering class disruptions stemming from COVID-19.

The Georgia Department of Education released the annual Milestones test results Monday.

Students in grades 3-8 as well as high schoolers take the tests.

The state will not assign letter grades to schools and districts using the results this year.