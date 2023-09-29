ATLANTA (WSAV) — Former president Jimmy Carter will be turning 99 this Sunday and you have a chance to wish the 39th president of the United States a happy birthday!

To wish Jimmy Carter a happy birthday, use the hashtag #JimmyCarter99 on X (Twitter), Facebook, or your other favorite social media platform.

If you want to celebrate the former president’s birthday in style, you can also earn a 99-cent entry to the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta this weekend. The festivities were originally planned for Sunday but have been tentatively moved to Saturday in lieu of the possible government shutdown.

The museum features a replica of the Oval Office as it was during Carter’s 1977-81 White House term. Children 16 or younger can visit the museum for free! Birthday cake, games, crafts and food trucks on the ground will be included.