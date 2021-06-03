Teenager’s body found after he drowns in Chattahoochee River

ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve recovered the body of a 17-year-old boy who drowned while trying to swim across the Chattahoochee River near Atlanta.

Cobb County emergency officials say the boy’s body was found Wednesday after several hours of searching.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the boy was part of a group of 10 people who tried to swim across the fast-moving river at Azalea Park in the Roswell area.

Authorities say that only eight of them made it all the way across. One of those who didn’t — an 18-year-old man — was rescued as he clung to a rock in the middle of the river.