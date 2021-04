MOUNT ZION, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a 17-year-old high school student was shot to death while she was with her friends in a backyard west of Atlanta.

Carroll County sheriff’s spokeswoman Ashley Hulsey says that investigators believe the shooting was an accident.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the shooting happened Tuesday night in the small town of Mount Zion.

Killed was Candace Chrzan, a Mount Zion High School student.