Teen missionary hit, killed while biking in Georgia

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Utah says a teen serving as a Mormon missionary died after being hit by a vehicle in Georgia.

A church spokesperson said 19-year-old Elder Mckay Bergeson of Bountiful, Utah, was riding his bicycle when he was hit near LaFayette, Georgia on Saturday. The person he was riding with was not hurt.

Bergeson had been serving as a missionary with the Tennessee Knoxville Mission since December.

The church’s proselytizing missions are an integral part of the religion and considered rites of passages for young members. Men serve two years while women serve 18 months.