Teen girl dies, 2 people hurt in Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA (AP) — A 15-year-old girl who was among three people shot when gunfire broke out at an Atlanta shopping plaza died of her injuries.

Police tell Atlanta news outlets that shots were fired around 10 p.m. Saturday at a Waffle House at the Glenwood Park shopping plaza.

Police said the shooting followed a fight in the area.

Officials say two other people wounded in the incident are in stable condition but they did not give other details.

Police initially that four people had been shot but dropped the number to three after further investigation.