Teen faces murder charge in stabbing death of 11-year-old

DAWSONVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A 14-year-old girl is facing aggravated assault and felony murder charges in the stabbing death of an 11-year-old boy in Dawson County.

Dawson County Sheriff Jeff Johnson told the Dawson County News that deputies responded to reports of a stabbing at a home late Saturday afternoon and found the boy suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Johnson declined to comment on the relationship between the boy and the girl, but he said the girl will be charged as an adult and was being held without bond.

The investigation will be led by the sheriff’s office and Georgia Bureau of Investigation with help from Dawson County prosecutors.