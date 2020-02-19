Teacher pension changes sputter in Georgia legislature

ATLANTA (AP) — A bill that would cut some retirement benefits for Georgia public school teachers is sputtering.

House Retirement Committee Chairman Tommy Benton says he’s not sure what will happen next with House Bill 109.

On Tuesday, he asked committee members not to vote on it.

The Republican from Jefferson said he’s getting pressure not to pursue the bill.

Benton wants to change how cost-of-living increases are calculated to slightly decrease benefits over time.

He also wants to limit how much sick leave retiring teachers can cash in to increase pensions.

Earlier this month Benton dropped major parts of his original proposal.