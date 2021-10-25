Check the latest forecast

View VIPIR Radar

Download the free app

Submit weather video & pics

Lightning Fatality_104175

Teacher arrested on rape, aggravated child molestation charges, GBI believes there may be other victims

Georgia News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Robert Vandel/ Photo credit: Roswell Police Department)

ROSWELL, Ga. (WRBL/WSAV) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is asking for help in a case involving a teacher arrested on charges of rape and child molestation. Officials believe there are other possible victims of the suspect from other cities including Savannah.

According to officials with the GBI, Robert Vandel, of Canton, was recently arrested in Roswell, Ga. and charged with multiple charges, including rape and aggravated child molestation.

According to CBS affiliate in Atlanta, CBS 46, Vandel, 63, was a teacher at Fulton Academy of Science and Technology (FAST) Charter School in Roswell in 2020, when the incident in which he has been charged took place. CBS 46 reports, at the time of his arrest, Vandel was a teacher Lyndon Academy in Holly Springs, Ga.

The GBI believes there are more children who were victimized by Vandel.

Investigators believe there is a possibility victims of Vandel could be in Midland, Ga. and Opelika, Ala., along with Georgia cities Holly Springs, Canton, Woodstock, Valdosta, Duluth, and Savannah.

According to the GBI, all of the victims that have been identified so far have been children under the age of 15 at the time of the incidents. 

Anyone with information that can help investigators is urged to contact Roswell Police Department Detective Cheryl Dickerson by email at cdickerson@roswellgov.com or call 770-640-4453.

(WSAV contributed to this article)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories