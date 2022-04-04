ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers face multiple key decisions on the final scheduled day of their 2022 session.

Most importantly, the General Assembly must still pass a budget.

But senators and representatives must also try to reach an agreement on a tax cut that could be worth more than $1 billion.

Additional debates could loom on legalizing more forms of gambling, requiring physical exams before a woman could be prescribed abortion pills and further changes to state election laws.

Some key proposals have already passed, including a mental health reform measure and loosening gun laws. Other measures appear dead, but bills can come back to life on the General Assembly’s last day.