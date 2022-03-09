ATLANTA (AP) — A plan to cut Georgia state income taxes by more than $1 billion has passed the state House.

Republicans supporting House Bill 1437 on Wednesday said it simplifies the state’s tax system while providing relief. It would create a flat state income tax with a 5.25% rate, raise the amount of income exempt from taxation, and eliminate many deductions.

The measure moves to the Senate for more debate. The changes would begin in 2024.

An analysis by a group opposing the bill shows that the changes would raise taxes on more than 500,000 Georgians and that overall benefits are tilted toward the most wealthy taxpayers.