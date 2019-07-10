Swiss manufacturer Preci-Dip to open facility in Bryan County, creating 100 jobs

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSAV) – Governor Brian Kemp announced today that Preci-Dip, a Swiss manufacturer of electronic connector pins, will open its first U.S. production facility in Bryan County, creating 100 new jobs.

According to a release from the governor’s office, the Swiss company will invest a total of $13.6 million in this project.

“We are honored that Preci-Dip has chosen Georgia to establish their U.S. footprint,” Governor Kemp said. “Our top-notch logistics network, world class business environment, and highly skilled workforce make Georgia a global competitor for companies looking to expand their reach into the United States, and we are thrilled that they chose Bryan County.”

Preci-Dip is the leading manufacturer of military and aerospace-grade connectors. The company plans to use an approximately 47,000 square foot former manufacturing building in Bryan County. The facility will be the company’s first location for production in the U.S.

Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) Project Manager Joseph Huntemann represented the Global Commerce Division on this project in partnership with the Development Authority of Bryan County and Georgia EMC.

“This announcement serves as a testament to the strength of Georgia’s pro-business policies and readily available workforce,” GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson said. “Our manufacturing industry is built to compete on the global stage, and I am confident that Preci-Dip will find great success here.”